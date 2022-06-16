Reviewing Enovix (ENVX) and Its Competitors

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Enovix to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enovix and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -10.51 Enovix Competitors $672.56 million $24.77 million 2.74

Enovix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Enovix has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s rivals have a beta of 0.36, indicating that their average share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.86% -11.85% -4.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Enovix and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 34 415 874 24 2.66

Enovix presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 198.91%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 86.01%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Enovix rivals beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

