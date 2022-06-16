Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $44.94 on Thursday. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Methanex by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

