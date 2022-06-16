V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,083,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 698,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,528,000 after buying an additional 28,835 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 189,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after buying an additional 28,144 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.88. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $57.75.

