V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,285,000 after buying an additional 553,252 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Barclays lowered PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.36.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

