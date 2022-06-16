Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

LMBS stock opened at $47.98 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

