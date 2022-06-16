Titleist Asset Management LTD. Buys Shares of 13,683 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

