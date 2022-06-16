Analyzing Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) & Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Horizon Bancorp pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 42 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Horizon Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.71%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $257.95 million 2.88 $87.09 million $2.05 8.31 Community Trust Bancorp $238.63 million 3.00 $87.94 million $4.72 8.47

Community Trust Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Horizon Bancorp. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.4% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 34.35% 13.14% 1.30% Community Trust Bancorp 35.41% 12.16% 1.55%

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Horizon Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp (Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through a network of 78 full-service offices in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

About Community Trust Bancorp (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. The company operates 79 banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, south central Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee; 4 trust offices across Kentucky; and 1 trust office in northeastern Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

