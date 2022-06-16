EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $63,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $112.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $121.36.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,041. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

