EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 370 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM opened at $121.29 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,034. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.83.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.