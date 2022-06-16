EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 598 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Wafra Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 223,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 48,627 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,729,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $108.03 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.97. The stock has a market cap of $292.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

