4,912 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

