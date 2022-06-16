3,604 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after buying an additional 217,701 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,701,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,062,000 after buying an additional 26,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,325,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.82.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,287 shares of company stock valued at $214,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $54.23 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

