EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 343 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 343 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

VMC stock opened at $151.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $148.99 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

