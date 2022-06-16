19,328 Shares in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Bought by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. Compugen Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $114.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.43.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGEN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

