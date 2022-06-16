EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $453.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $442.53 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.