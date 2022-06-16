EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in NOV by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,492,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 299,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NOV by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,540,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,170,000 after acquiring an additional 293,623 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in NOV by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 5,487,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,892,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,670 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,433,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NOV by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,876,000 after acquiring an additional 249,864 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOV shares. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOV opened at $17.76 on Thursday. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NOV’s payout ratio is -41.67%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

