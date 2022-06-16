Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,836 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.78 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.88.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

