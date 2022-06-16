545 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Purchased by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $253.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a one year low of $223.19 and a one year high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.98.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

