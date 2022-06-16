EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,307 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,340 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,622,000 after purchasing an additional 475,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,574,000 after purchasing an additional 482,461 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,878,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,424,000 after purchasing an additional 453,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,735,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. Avantor’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

