EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $56,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after acquiring an additional 166,984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,735,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after acquiring an additional 113,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter.

VBK opened at $197.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.13 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

