V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 26 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,814,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,083,000 after buying an additional 178,690 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 392,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,097,000 after buying an additional 116,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,207.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,353.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,627.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 7,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,690.36, for a total value of $19,047,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,780 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,176 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.