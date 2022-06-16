V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $761,000 Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of U. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,031,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Unity Software by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 158,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 100,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at $17,748,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average of $94.82. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.