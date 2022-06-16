V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 22.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 33,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXY opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.01. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $86.52.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

