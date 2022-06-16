V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,314 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $394,280.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,972.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,208. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

