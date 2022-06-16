V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 144,441 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 55,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $57.77.
