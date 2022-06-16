V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $52.40 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

