Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Shares of TT stock opened at $127.82 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.52 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

