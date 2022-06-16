V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 306 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.9% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $317.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

