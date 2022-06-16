HWG Holdings LP Makes New $9.77 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,000. Alphabet accounts for about 4.2% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,906,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,195.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,345.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2,622.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,323.54.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

