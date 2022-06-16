Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,919,000 after buying an additional 49,624 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,087,000 after buying an additional 88,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,957,000 after buying an additional 35,843 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 754,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,530,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,368,000 after buying an additional 266,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $242.25 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

