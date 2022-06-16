Critical Comparison: Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) & Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Alarm.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Alarm.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alarm.com and Zeta Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com 0 2 3 1 2.83 Zeta Global 0 2 7 0 2.78

Alarm.com presently has a consensus target price of $89.60, suggesting a potential upside of 49.46%. Zeta Global has a consensus target price of $12.81, suggesting a potential upside of 124.78%. Given Zeta Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than Alarm.com.

Profitability

This table compares Alarm.com and Zeta Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com 5.95% 11.71% 5.73% Zeta Global -61.52% -389.93% -77.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alarm.com and Zeta Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com $748.97 million 4.01 $51.17 million $0.90 66.61 Zeta Global $458.34 million 2.52 -$249.56 million ($3.34) -1.71

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Zeta Global. Zeta Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alarm.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alarm.com beats Zeta Global on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alarm.com (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions comprising scenes button; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage monitoring; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning monitoring services; whole home water safety solutions; geo-services; and demand response programs. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, temperature monitoring, multi-site management and access control, early identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; sales, marketing, and training services; and home builder programs, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Tysons, Virginia.

About Zeta Global (Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

