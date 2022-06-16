Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Critical Comparison

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) and LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Versus Systems and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Versus Systems currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 323.08%. Given Versus Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -1,009.81% -67.10% -51.98% LiveRamp -6.40% 0.69% 0.57%

Volatility & Risk

Versus Systems has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and LiveRamp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $770,000.00 9.41 -$17.85 million ($0.70) -0.84 LiveRamp $528.66 million 3.45 -$33.83 million ($0.50) -53.26

Versus Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Versus Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Versus Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

