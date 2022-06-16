Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €92.00 by Warburg Research

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €92.00 ($95.83) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNR. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($85.42) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($98.96) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €99.00 ($103.13) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($93.75) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($106.25) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €94.00 ($97.92).

FRA:BNR opened at €72.26 ($75.27) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($58.59). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €74.25.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

