Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €65.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($67.71) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 128.47% from the stock’s previous close.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($42.71) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($72.92) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($80.21) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($44.79) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, May 6th.

ZAL stock opened at €28.45 ($29.64) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($37.84) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($51.94). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €53.48.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

