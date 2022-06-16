Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Trading Up 1.5%

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.82. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Longevity Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.