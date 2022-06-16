iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.87. Approximately 46,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 64,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23.
