iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.87. Approximately 46,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 64,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23.

