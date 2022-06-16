Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.65 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 85.28 ($1.04). 175,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 455,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £253.75 million and a PE ratio of 16.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

