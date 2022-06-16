Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 18,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 119,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Planet Green stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Planet Green as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

