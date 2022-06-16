TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Shares Up 1.3%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.71. 4,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 7,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

TravelSky Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSYHY)

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.