Short Interest in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Drops By 16.9%

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,062,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,128,000 after buying an additional 401,466 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after buying an additional 337,790 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $5,843,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $4,976,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.39. News has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

About News (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.