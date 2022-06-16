Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,361,400 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 4,042,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LGDTF opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. Liberty Gold has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.44.
Liberty Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
