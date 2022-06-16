United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in May

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the May 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.8 days.

United Internet stock opened at $32.61 on Thursday. United Internet has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UDIRF shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on United Internet in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($45.83) target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Internet from €36.00 ($37.50) to €33.00 ($34.38) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on United Internet from €45.00 ($46.88) to €40.00 ($41.67) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

