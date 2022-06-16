ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,243,600 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 2,705,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

AUKUF stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. ams-OSRAM has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

About ams-OSRAM (Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

