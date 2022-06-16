ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,243,600 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 2,705,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
AUKUF stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. ams-OSRAM has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.
About ams-OSRAM (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ams-OSRAM (AUKUF)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.