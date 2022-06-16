Short Interest in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Drops By 16.8%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,490,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 11,400,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $201,915.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,656.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,651.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $535,214 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.03.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

