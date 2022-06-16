Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 6535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

Specifically, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at $439,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after buying an additional 655,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,469,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,456,000 after acquiring an additional 436,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,199,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,955 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,413.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 945,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,093,000 after purchasing an additional 882,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

