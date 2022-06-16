Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 2162603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Specifically, Director Benjamin Gallander sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$60,000. Also, Senior Officer Jerry Marshall Gunter purchased 663,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,883,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$732,450.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells COVID-19 test kits. The company offers nucleic acid, antigen, and antibody detection kits. It also provides big data, artificial intelligence, and system integration services. In addition, the company offers NexaIntelligence and NexaAGENT deep analytics platform, as well as is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

