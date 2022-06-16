Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Down 6% on Analyst Downgrade

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $485.00 to $400.00. The stock traded as low as $345.89 and last traded at $346.56. 3,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 433,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $368.87.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on POOL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $513.63.

Get Pool alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pool by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,866,000 after acquiring an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth about $754,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth about $548,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Pool by 24.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 96.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $404.82 and a 200-day moving average of $459.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

Pool Company Profile (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.