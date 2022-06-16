Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Down 4.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Altus Power traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. 1,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 513,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

