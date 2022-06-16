UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Up 7.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) were up 7.4% on Tuesday after Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $5.40 to $5.70. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock. UP Fintech traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 46,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,772,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UP Fintech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,716 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 594.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 970,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 656,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,800,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 498,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 422,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $682.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.