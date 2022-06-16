Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading 11.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) traded up 11.2% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $33.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.46. 48,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,308,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.34.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and Canada. The company's product candidature includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and tauroursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.
